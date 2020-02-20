Shore Christian Academy closed Friday.

Due to inclement weather, Accomack County Public Schools is now closed for students and staff. 12 month employees will report on time.

Northampton County Schools closed Friday

Broadwater Academy closed Friday

Project Head Start in both Accomack and Northampton County are closed Friday, February 21, 2020 due to inclement weather.

Eastern Shore Community College will open at 10 a.m.

Holly Grove Christian School 2 hrs late

All NMA Federal Credit Unions will open on a 2 hr delay

The DMV in Onancock will open at 10am.

Chesapeake Bay ENT opening at 8 AM

Division of Child Support in Onancock will open at 10:00 AM

Virginia Employment Commission opening at 10 AM