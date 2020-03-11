This morning, state and federal agencies located at Wallops received directives to cancel any current or future public gatherings as a precaution over the corona virus. The Wallops Island Regional Alliance meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

The Saturday, March 21 Spring Training Event for the Eastern Shore District UM churches has been canceled. Given ongoing concerns about large gatherings during this season of the novel coronavirus, the United Methodist Church felt it appropriate to err on the side of caution and not to hold this event at Nandua Middle School at this time. This event will be rescheduled, although we do not have a date at this time.

Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled due to fear of the Caronavirus. Refunds will be available Saturday and Sunday after Mass.