Chincoteague Trick or Treating Postponed Until Wednesday Night
October 31, 2023
Due to expected inclement weather, the Chincoteague Trick or Treat has been postponed until Wednesday night.
Times will still be 4 PM until 8 PM and all previously planned road closures will be in effect at that time.