Accomack and Northampton County Schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday March 16.

Effectively immediately, all Episcopal Churches on the Eastern Shore are suspending all activities, including Sunday Worship, for two weeks. If you have any questions, please call Bob Coniglio, 665 4144.

Sunday’s 7th Annual O’Nancock St.Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

Hallwood UMC will not have services for the next 2 Sundays- March 15th and 22nd.

All services at Epworth UMC for Sunday March 15th and 22nd are cancelled. This includes Meals for the Hungry, Scouts and after school programs.

Cheriton United Methodist Church will not have services Sunday, March 15th and 22nd.

Oak Grove United Methodist church worship services March 15th and March 22nd are cancelled.

Smith’s Chapel United Methodist church worship services March 15th and March 22nd are cancelled.

Painter-Garrison’s United Methodist church worship services March 15th and March 22nd are cancelled.

Market Street United Methodist Church in Onancock is canceling worship services March 15 and 22. The Terrific Tuesday Supper has been canceled.

The New Hope Charge of Evergreen, Harborton and Mears Memorial United Methodist Churches will not hold services March 15 and 22.