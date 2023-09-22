Cancellations for Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23

Accomack County Public Schools will be dismissing two hours early Friday. Middle and high schools will be let out at 12:30 PM and the elementary schools will be dismissed at 1:30. Arcadia High School’s Homecoming Dance has been moved to September 28.

Northampton County Public Schools families will be dismissing early Friday September 22. The high and the middle schools will release at 1pm and the elementary schools will release at 1:30pm.

The Otter Festival at Accomack Elementary School cancelled. Will be reschedule in November.

The Spaghetti Dinner benefiting Melfa Fire Co. cancelled for Friday September 22nd and will be held Friday September 29th.

Broadwater’s Homecoming activities have been moved to Saturday, September 30.

The Savageville Community Yard sale has been postponed to Saturday, September 30.

The Onancock Elks Lodge Hog Bash has been moved indoors at the Elks Lodge.

ESCC’s Heritage Festival at the Eastern Shore Community College cancelled.

The Pamela Stanley event at Ace Hardware is cancelled and a new date to be announced.

ESO Fest is cancelled.

The Historic Onancock School’s Creekside Crawl 5k, Puddle Jumper Run and activities for Love Your Park on Public Lands day have been canceled.