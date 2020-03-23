Davis Disposal is continuing their regular schedule for service. They will keep ample social distance from the public while continuing to provide you with the services you need. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns you may be having by calling 757-442-7979 or emailing davisdisposal@verizon.net.

Hardees is drive-thru only until further notice

McDonalds is focusing on Drive-Thru at this time.

The Blarney Stone Pub will go to all take out, curbside and delivery in the 23417 area code beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Little Italy is takeout only until further notice

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack is now drive-thru only daily 11am-7 pm and until 8pm Friday and Saturday. All retail is available at Drive- thru.

The Eastern Shore Family YMCA will be closed Sunday March 29

Janets Cafe in Onancock is closed

Island House is closed

Bizzotto’s Gallery Caffe is closed

Market Street Grill is closed

Mallards at the Wharf – temporary hours Tue-Sat 11:30 to 6 pm. Limiting to 10 per dining area.

Corner Bakery – seating is limited to 10 guests.

Taphouse in Onancock – open with seating up to 10. Hours now vary. Closing Tue & Wed. Open at noon other days.

Pep Up – remains open but is taking steps to reduce exposure by employees

E.S. Autobody – Open normal hours, employees are washing their hand frequently.

Captain Kitty’s just off Route 13 in Painter will be offering free meals to all truckers on Tuesday, March 24 from 12-6.