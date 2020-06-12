Boy Scouts Day Camp scheduled at Sawmill Park July 6th through 10th has been cancelled.
Related Posts
Tonight’s Arcadia Northampton Basketball Games Postponed
January 10, 2019
Closings and Cancellations for Thursday, February 20, 2020
February 20, 2020
Delays for Tuesday February 20
February 20, 2018
Local Conditions
June 12, 2020, 1:34 pm
Mostly cloudy
81°F
81°F
7 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 47%
wind speed: 7 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:24 pm
3 hours ago
Accomack County adds three cases and hospitalizations; Northampton metrics unmoved - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County added three new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, and three new hospitalizations, bringing the county’s total to 987 cases and 58 total hospitalizations. Deaths in Accomack County remai...