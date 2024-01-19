Saturday Basketball games at Arcadia High School are canceled

January 19, 2024
 |
Closings & Delays
Local Sports
Image

All basketball games at Arcadia High School are cancelled for Saturday  January 20.

.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 20, 2024, 7:48 am
Scattered clouds
NW
Scattered clouds
27°F
13 mph
Apparent: 15°F
Pressure: 1020 mb
Humidity: 54%
Winds: 13 mph NW
Windgusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 0.18
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 5:12 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber