Welcome to our new business section!

Welcome to a new section at ShoreDailyNews.com, our business section.

Local businesses are the lifeblood of the Shore’s economy and community. Small, independent businesses step up, more often than they can afford to, to help the Eastern Shore. They donate funds, items and services to countless causes and charities. However, the small business owner faces a very difficult road. With ever increasing pressures from regulation to inflation, it is getting more difficult to continue to operate. And indeed we have seen many of our local businesses close up shop or sell out to chains.

That is why we want to continue to highlight our locally owned businesses here on the Shore. In partnership with the ESVA Chamber, we will begin featuring members here to better inform our readers about new and existing businesses. But the section will be open to all. Please feel free to email your business announcements to [email protected]. Enjoy reading!