Chessie’s Toys and Games, a new destination for fun and imagination, is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Event in partnership with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place on May 25th, 2024, at 11 AM at Chessie’s Toys and Games located in the heart of historic Cape Charles, Virginia.

Chessie’s Toys and Games is dedicated to providing a unique shopping environment that ignites creativity, curiosity, and joy in people of all ages. The Grand Opening event will feature a host of exciting activities, including face painting by the talented local artist Emily, a special appearance by Santa Claus, free toy giveaways, engaging demos, and refreshing lemonade.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Chessie’s Toys and Games for their Grand Opening celebration,” said Anne Clark, Director of Marketing & Events at the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “Chessie’s commitment to nurturing a love of play and creating a welcoming space for local families and visitors aligns with the values cherished by our community. We look forward to supporting their efforts and see the positive impact Chessie’s Toys and Games will have on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.”

Chessie’s Toys and Games believes in the power of play to improve cognitive, physical, and emotional well-being. With a carefully curated selection of toys, games, and activities, Chessie’s is committed to recommending developmentally appropriate products that spark imagination and create magical connections.

Join us on May 25th, 2024, at 11 AM to celebrate the Grand Opening of Chessie’s Toys and Games. Come experience the joy of play in the beautiful surroundings of Cape Charles, Virginia, where Buffoonery, Tomfoolery, & Shenanigans are always right at home!

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Chessie’s Toys and Games: Chessie’s Toys and Games is a family-owned and operated toy store located at 215 Mason Ave, Cape Charles, Virginia. With a mission to inspire creativity, curiosity, and joy through play, Chessie’s offers a carefully curated selection of toys, games, and activities for people of all ages. As advocates for family values, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship, Chessie’s Toys and Games is committed to providing a fun and experiential shopping environment for the community.

Contact Details:

Laurie Klingel

Chessie’s Toys and Games

757-695-1029

[email protected]

www.chessiestoys.com