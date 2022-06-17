Temperanceville, VA. – June 18, 2022 – Tyson Foods, in working with Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, is distributing 5,000 pounds of protein, produce and dry goods to the Tempranceville community on Saturday, June 18. The mobile food pantry will take place from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Jerusalem Baptist Church located in 10011 Jerusalem Road Temperanceville, VA 23443.

Volunteers from Tyson Foods’ facilities will be on-site to help distribute whole birds and packages of breast fillet to Temperanceville residents. In July 2021, the company contributed $25,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to provide food donations on the third Saturday of each month.

“Tyson Foods is proud to support families in Temperanceville through its contributions of protein products that will provide nutritious, quality food to the broader community,” said Thaddeus Hackett, chaplain at Tyson Foods in Temperanceville.

The donation event on June 18 marks the twelfth mobile pantry event put on by Tyson Foods and Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Each event reaches 80-100 local families.

“This donation could not come at a better time,” says David Brandt, Senior Director of Communications at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Increased food costs and supply chain issues have created challenging obstacles for the Foodbank this year and protein remains one of the most hard-to-procure items. We are exceedingly grateful to Tyson for is generosity.”